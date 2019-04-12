Federal Trade Commission to host workshop on repair restrictions

Mark your calendar.

The Federal Trade Commission at 9 a.m. on July 16 will be hosting a workshop titled “Nixing the Fix: A Workshop on Repair Restrictions.”

It will specifically examine how manufacturers may limit third-party repairs and if those limitations impact consumer protection.

The FTC is a federal agency that aims to protect consumers and “competition by preventing anticompetitive, deceptive, and unfair business practices through law enforcement, advocacy, and education without unduly burdening legitimate business activity.”