Federal Trade Commission to host workshop on repair restrictions

- The prevalence of the certain types of repair restrictions
- The effect of repair restrictions on the repair market in the United States, and the impact that manufacturers’ repair restrictions have on small and local businesses
- The effect repair restrictions have on prices for repairing goods, accessibility and timeliness of repairs, and the quality of repairs
- The effect of repair restrictions on consumers’ ability to repair warrantied products or to have the products repaired by independent repair shops
- The relationship between repair restrictions and the sale of extended warranties by manufacturers
- Manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions and the factual basis for such justifications
- The risks posed by repairs made by consumers or independent repair shops
- The liability faced by manufacturers when consumers or independent repair workers are injured while repairing a product
- The liability faced by manufacturers when consumers are injured after using or coming into contact with a product that has been repaired improperly by a consumer or independent repair shop
- Whether consumers understand the existence and the effects of repair restrictions
The deadline to submit information is April 30, 2019. Information on how to submit research and a presentation can be found here.
