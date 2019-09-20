Exciting news! New section of ‘Members Only Portal’ on ASA’s website unveiled

Exciting news!

A brand new section – for videos – has been added to the “Members Only Portal” of the ASA website.

It includes, among other things, one of our TTF discussions with Debra Bezzina, an informative panelist from last week’s Technology & Telematics session.

Check out this VIDEO CLIP.

Want to watch the full program? You must be an ASA member. Visit ASAshop.org to learn more!

If you already are an ASA member and want to watch the full program, you can check it out by logging into the MEMBERS ONLY PORTAL.

Don’t have your login? Contact the Membership Department at (817) 514.2901 or membership@asashop.org!

