Emissions Testing: ASA urges Pennsylvania residents to send letter supporting SB 745

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

This week in Pennsylvania, SB 745 may come up for a vote in the House of Representatives. SB 745 will update the rules for emissions testing in the regions of Pittsburg and Philadelphia for vehicles 8,501 and 9,000 pounds with a model year of 1996 or newer. This bill removes the requirement for outdated vehicle emission testing protocols.

ASA asks Pennsylvania repairers and vehicle owners to urge their state legislators to support Senate Bill (SB) 745, without amendment, aimed at modifying Pennsylvania’s Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program. To send a letter to your representative, please go to this link and fill out your information.

