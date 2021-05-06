Electric vehicle charging station legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Andy Levin (D-Mich) introduced a bill, the Electric Vehicles Freedom Act, that would establish a nationwide network of public electric vehicle charging stations.

This legislation is part of a larger push toward electrifying the transportation sector as part of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which was released earlier this year.

Establishing a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations would mitigate the effects of “range anxiety” which dissuades consumers from purchasing electric vehicles due to concerns that the vehicles would not be able to travel long distances without convenient charging stations.

Electric vehicle charging stations will be essential infrastructure to reach the ambitious goals set for electrification of the transportation sector.

To read the draft legislation, click here.