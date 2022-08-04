Early Bird Registration to the 2022 MSO Symposium is now available!
If you are looking for information to help direct your business’ growth and success: Make plans to attend the MSO Symposium!
The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within the Multi-Shop Operations, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry.
This conference provides attendees with valuable and unique perspectives to the collision repair industry’s current state of affairs, the direction it is trending, and the steps company leaders could to ensure business will thrive.
Join us in Las Vegas!
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
MSO Symposium event content is created for:
- Multi-Shop Owners and Operators
- Growing Independent Repair Facilities
- OEM Representatives
- Insurance Professionals
- Collision Industry Partners
Take part in this must-attend executive event that offers unique opportunities to
- Obtain knowledge from field experts on topics influencing the collision repair business
- Learn from and network with industry peers & leaders
- Discover equipment and service partners who help your collision repair business’ success
Early-Bird Registration Rates to the MSO Symposium are now available! Register today
For more information read the Press Release.