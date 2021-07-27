Early bird registration kicks off for informative & innovative CARS event: ASA

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – July 27, 2021 – Early bird registration has opened for ASA National’s CARS event, a one-day live industry event designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers.

Scheduled for Nov. 1 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the 2021 Congress of Automotive Repair & Services (CARS) event will also exclusively feature the popular 7th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF).

“The all-day event will be packed with data, presentations, speakers, panels, training and networking with peers and experts in the automotive industry,” ASA President Ray Fisher said. “It will be the perfect opportunity for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers to catch up on the latest and interact with their peers. We are very excited about our program and returning to such an important live event after such a difficult time. We are looking forward to our first main live event!”

Click HERE to register. Seating is limited. Early bird registration offers special pricing through Aug. 20: $179 for ASA members and $279 for non-members. Beginning Aug. 21, pricing will increase to $199 for ASA members and $299 for non-members.

The Nov. 1 CARS morning session will feature TTF. ASA is partnering with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation for the 2021 TTF program: “A Changing Fleet.”

According to ASA Washington, D.C. Representative Bob Redding, this year’s TTF program will focus on “the transportation sector’s transition to an electrified future and the implications for independent automotive repair shops.”

Redding said the forum will feature a diverse group of speakers and topics throughout the day aimed at bringing the best and most up-to-date information about electric vehicles, the climate crisis and new vehicle technologies entering the market.

Topics at TTF will include new car technologies, electric vehicles, smart purchases, manufacturers’ focus on the state of climate change and clean energy.

The afternoon CARS “Executive Outlook – the Road Ahead” segment will feature panel discussions and presentations providing valuable data and information. It will focus on:

Where the automotive service market is going,

Finding and keeping tomorrow’s technical talent,

A special panel on changing the game through unconventional thinking in a conventional market, and

A technical session on Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) technology to build on the knowledge and training already in the field.

An evening reception will follow the executive event for event attendees only.

Click here to view the CARS website.

