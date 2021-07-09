‘Drugged Driving’ accidents on the rise: Report

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To date, 37 states have legalized medical or recreational cannabis use for adults. However, testing for drugged driving has remained negligent, which is correlated to an increase in accidents involving impaired drivers.

THC can remain in a person’s system for weeks after use, which means there is no real-time test to determine the “intoxication” level of a driver at the time of an accident or traffic stop.

Accurate testing for drugged driving has become increasingly a part of the policy conversation, and while legislation for drugged driving was introduced this legislative session, the bill has not moved forward.

The federal illegality of marijuana means that there is little motivation and significant restrictions for federal agencies to conduct research on THC intoxication.

In many states, task forces and police trainings have been set up to study the issue. However, further action will likely be necessary to stem the problem of drugged driving.

