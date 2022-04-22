Download Now! ASA interactive App

ASA is leading the way with their mobile App.

To download, go to either store and search for “ASA Engage”:

App Store (iPhone) – https://apple.co/34fWyJt

Google Play (Android) – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.asa.mobileup

Or for even easier access, point your smartphone’s camera to this QR code:

Here’s how to Engage with ASA through the new App:

Get membership information, including the ability to:

– View membership renewal information through the member portal

– Find and connect with fellow shop members

– Update their shop profile so customers can find them easier

Register for virtual, live and hybrid industry events

Get breaking legislative updates, industry-specific news for mechanical and collision segments and technical info

Get helpful business tips to advance their shop; and much more

Use a “shop locator” to find an ASA shop

