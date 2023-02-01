Develop and Strengthen Your EQ Skills

Did you know that the success of leadership star performers is largely attributed to emotional intelligence (EQ) skills, not IQ? Talent Smart, a company that studied EQ in over 1000 people notes that up to 90% of the success is due to EQ skills and in non-leadership star performers, it is about 66%.

What is Emotional Intelligence and Why it’s Important

Do you have the ability to perceive, understand, manage and use emotions in a positive way? It is an important skill for success in both personal and professional life. It helps us to better understand our own feelings as well as those of others. Let’s look at a few emotional intelligence skills as a way to check in with yourself and your team of employees.

The importance of emotional intelligence lies in its ability to help us better understand ourselves and other people, leading to improved communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and decision-making skills. With this knowledge, we can make more informed decisions that will benefit everyone involved.

Emotional Intelligence Skills

Emotional intelligence is an integral part of achieving success. Improving this skill can help one become more competent in terms of communication and problem-solving, both in one’s personal and professional life. Let’s review the list.

Emotional awareness

Emotional awareness is a key skill that can help us better understand ourselves and others. It involves being aware of our own emotions, recognizing the emotions of others, and understanding how our emotions influence our behavior and the behavior of those around us. Emotional awareness helps us to better manage our feelings, build healthier relationships, and make more informed decisions. By developing emotional awareness we can become more self-aware, understand our triggers better, and learn how to respond in difficult situations with greater empathy.

Empathy skill

Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. It is an essential skill for anyone who interacts with people on a daily basis, whether in a professional or personal setting.

Empathy can help us build stronger relationships and create more meaningful connections with those around us. It can also help us better understand our own emotions and those of others, allowing us to communicate more effectively.

Empathy can be developed through practice, self-reflection, and understanding different perspectives. It is an important skill that allows us to connect with others on a deeper level which can lead to greater understanding, trust, and respect.

Self-regulation skills

Self-regulation skills are the ability to manage and control one’s emotions, thoughts, and behaviors. It is an important life skill that can help individuals stay focused on their goals and be successful in their personal and professional lives. Self-regulation skills include self-awareness, impulse control, self-motivation, goal setting, stress management, problem-solving, decision-making, and time management. Having strong self-regulation skills can help individuals become more productive in their work life and create better relationships with others. Self-regulation skills can also help individuals cope better with stress and adversity.

Communication skills

Communication skills are essential for success in life, work, and relationships. They help us to express our thoughts and feelings accurately, build meaningful connections with others, and resolve conflicts. Good communication skills involve active listening, effective speaking, non-verbal communication, understanding body language, and being able to adapt to different situations. With the right combination of these skills, we can create a positive atmosphere in any situation.

Conflict resolution

Conflict resolution is the process of resolving disputes or disagreements between two or more parties. It is a critical skill for any organization to have, as it can help prevent costly delays, misunderstandings, and hostility that can arise from unresolved conflicts. Conflict resolution strategies involve active listening, compromise, negotiation, and problem-solving. It is important to recognize the different stages of conflict resolution in order to effectively manage them. The stages include recognizing the conflict, analyzing its causes and effects, developing solutions, implementing those solutions, and evaluating the results. With these steps in mind, organizations can ensure that their conflicts are resolved in a timely and effective manner.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) skills are a key part of business success and because EQ can be developed, it can unlock potential in individuals, leaders, and businesses to thrive.

Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, is an authority on marketing to women, as well as an automotive journalist, car-care expert and safety spokesperson for the industry. You can reach her at jdevere@askpatty.com.