Date and Location for 2023 MSO Symposium Announced

MSO Symposium advisory board members have met several times over the past few months to discuss plans for the 12th annual MSO Symposium. This unique program provides executive-level information on current trends in the collision repair industry along with micro- and macro-economic impacts.

Those interested in participating in the industry’s premier executive event should mark their calendars for this year’s conference, set to take place in Las Vegas on Oct. 30th, the Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week at the Mirage Convention Center.

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing, and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board.

“The MSO Symposium is the perfect place to meet the best and brightest of the collision industry. Whether it’s keeping up with industry trends, taking a forward look at where the business is headed, or simply networking with colleagues, the MSO Symposium is the place to be.” explains David Black, Corporate Collision Director at Dealer Group, Body by Cochran.

This year’s event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PDT with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is an informative program that highlights important business trends involving the economy, private equity, and industry consolidation, in addition to informative panel discussions and future outlooks in the collision repair industry. The one day conference sessions conclude at 5:30 p.m. and an evening networking reception will directly follow.

For those interested in registering for the 2023 event, be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Those able to attend this closed meeting include insurers, OEM’s, multi-shop operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Early bird registration will open next week and will be available for a limited time. Sign up for the MSO Symposium’s e-communications to stay up-to-date with the latest event announcements and participation opportunities.

Equipment and service providers to the industry are also invited to attend the event via one of the limited sponsorship opportunities. Attendance by media personnel is available, but also limited. For more information, you may visit our website or contact us.

About MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within the multi-shop operations, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry. This event, now in its 12th year, offers unique opportunities to learn from and network with industry peers and leaders, acquire knowledge from field experts on current topics influencing the collision repair business, and discover equipment and services made for collision repair business’ success.

