Data Shows U.S. Headed Toward More Collisions This Summer

Northbrook, Ill.—An analysis of proprietary Allstate collision data for the five years between 2017 and 2021 reveals that the U.S. is likely to see more collisions this summer.

Over the past two years, numerous roadway safety organizations, including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Safety Council, have noted an alarming increase in traffic fatalities in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. A new analysis of Allstate collision data highlights a shift away from below-average collision rates during the summer months pre-pandemic to collision rates in the summer exceeding the monthly average by as much as 7.7% post-pandemic.

Although collision totals in 2020 and 2021 were lower than in previous years — driven down by the effect of the pandemic on total miles driven — there are reasons to expect the same will not hold true this summer. According to Allstate’s mobility data and analytics partner, Arity, total miles driven began exceeding pre-pandemic levels as early as April 2021 and as of April 2022, national mileage is out pacing 2021. With traffic fatalities already estimated to be up in the spring compared to last year, all signs point to that (collision) trend worsening this summer.