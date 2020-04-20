COVID-19: ASA leader gives update, urges repair industry to write Congress & fill out surveys

In this video, ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher encourages taking action and talks about what can be expected this week on legislative and other fronts. Topics include the CARES Act, writing letters to Congress, and industry surveys that ASA members and others should fill out.

CLICK BELOW TO TAKE ACTION!

How’s Your Business Survey: https://conta.cc/2xAHERf

CARES Act Survey: https://conta.cc/3aoAqgv

TakingTheHill – write Congress: https://bit.ly/3cz0J56

