Consumer Reports: Your new car might need more repairs than you’d expect
The Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Sienna & other all-new or redesigned vehicles have had issues for early buyers, according to CR.
From Consumer Reports
Recently, our engineers at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center came across a serious problem with the 2021 Hyundai Elantra test car as they evaluated its pedestrian detection system.
Although the automatic emergency braking (AEB) system successfully stopped the compact sedan and avoided striking our test dummy, the engine sometimes stalled in the process, requiring the driver to have to shift to Park and restart the engine.