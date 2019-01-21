Chinese automaker features 7-seat all-electric SUV at U.S. auto show
GAC chose Italian-made luxury material from Alcantara for world debut of its ENTRANZE concept vehicle.
GAC said the ENTRANZE platform, which featured 3+2+2 seating done in white Alcantara®, is more than just a concept, noting that a version of the vehicle will go into production in China later this year. The ENTRANZE also uses Alcantara for its forest-green carpeting and for instrument-panel accents.
Lexus also unveiled its limited edition RC F Track Edition, which delivers 472 horsepower from a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. Meant for motoring enthusiasts, the Track Edition comes standard with signature red-leather seating with matching Alcantara seat inserts.
Lincoln has chosen Alcantara headliners for a majority of its Black Label sedans and SUVs. At the North American International Auto Show, Lincoln displayed its Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition with iconic center-opening doors. Meant to evoke Lincoln’s heritage, the limited edition Continental features a beige headliner in pure Alcantara.
The all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring model also shown in Detroit used Alcantara for its neutral gray headliner. This luxury touring SUV offers a hybrid option that mates Fords twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine and hybrid technology for a combined power output expected to deliver 450 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque.
