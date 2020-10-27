Chief economist regularly featured on Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN & Fox Business headlines MSO Symposium

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 – In years past, the MSO Symposium has brought together an exclusive group of attendees to review and discuss the latest trends and expected changes in automotive collision repair.

Its annual event delivers executive-level panel discussions and special guest speaker presentations that aim to provide MSOs and large independent repair facilities with information to aid in their business decisions. This year’s virtual conference promises to deliver that same high-quality content in familiar format.

The 2020 MSO Symposium will run as an open event and offers free registration to attendees, thanks to our industry sponsors. Taking place as a series of 90 minute webinars, it will begin Monday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. CDT and conclude Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

Sharing the spotlight on day two, Tuesday, Nov. 10 is Dr. Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with Stifel Financial, an economist regularly featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business, and Rex Green, managing director and Global Co-Head of Automotive Aftermarket Investment Banking at Jefferies Group LLC.

Their program titled “Beyond Consolidation: Investor Interest and Economic Impacts” will discuss the driving factors for investor interest in the collision industry today and how the economy could impact it moving forward. Marcy Tieger, managing director of Symphony Advisors LLC, is set to facilitate the informative Q&A session.

To begin, the session will provide a macro-level view of the U.S. economy post-election with an outlook on the recession, likely expectations on economic recovery, and U.S. trade relations with China. Dialing in deeper, a micro-level perspective will shed light on how the state of the economy could impact the automotive industry and investor interests in it.

“The information to be shared during this Q&A session is not only timely, but is sure to be extremely captivating, especially considering the high-profile speakers and their collective knowledge,” Tieger said.

This year’s event has already generated a lot of interest. MSO Symposium organizers are encouraging all industry stakeholders to register and experience this one of a kind opportunity, learning from some of the brightest minds both inside and outside of the industry.

A link to registration can be found at: www.msosymposium.com/register

Additional information on the event’s five-day agenda may be seen at www.msosymposium.com/agenda

“The MSO Symposium has a long history of delivering executive level speakers, content, and information that is not readily available to the industry. Dr. Piegza and Mr. Green’s participation will build upon the legacy of the

MSO Symposium and continue our proud tradition as the premier event dedicated to the executive leaders in the collision repair industry. “ continues Ray Fisher, Executive Director of the ASA.

Companies interested in gaining enhanced exposure to the multi-shop organizations, both large and small across North America, please reach out to Jennie Lenk at jenniel@msosymposium.com or Brian Nessen briann@msosymposium.com. A limited number of sponsorship positions are still available.

