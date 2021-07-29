Sections

Bridging the gap between schools & shops: Advice

ASE Education Foundation’s George Arrants discusses why students are losing interest in the industry, struggles of being a new technician, and the importance of a successful mentorship program.
AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

From Aftermarket Matters

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — In a recent episode of WrenchWay’s “Beyond the Wrench with Jay Goninen,” ASE Education Foundation Vice President George Arrants discusses why students are losing interest in the industry, the struggles of being a new technician, and the importance of a successful mentorship program.

The full episode can be viewed here. The following are highlights and takeaways from the podcast:

Why Students are Losing Interest in the Industry

  • Forty-two percent of students entering the industry leave the industry within the first two years.
  • If students get involved in the industry early, they are more likely to stay in the industry long term.
  • We’re not lacking interest in the industry. The loyalty is there, but shops need to show they’re committed to entry-level techs.
  • Thirty percent of technicians said the reason they took one automotive course and didn’t decide to take the next level course is because they didn’t see a defined career path in the industry.

ORIGINAL AFTERMARKET MATTERS ARTICLE

Struggles of the Industry

  • Not all shops want to hire an entry-level technician due to the lack of skills and training that comes with it.
  • Technicians aren’t getting the proper training/support they need when starting in the industry — leaving them feeling lost and eventually losing interest in the industry.
  • Employee retention is huge. The cost to constantly hire new employees is much more expensive than keeping the ones you have.
  • The industry needs to remove the mentality that everyone is replaceable and if it doesn’t work out then you just hire someone new.
  • It’s important to let technicians work and learn at a pace that allows them to be successful.
  • As a manager, if you expect 100 percent from your technicians, then you have to give 100 percent back.

How to Run a Successful Mentorship Program

  • If you’re going to have a mentorship program, make sure mentors are being compensated for the job they’re doing.
  • Some people have the skills to be a good leader, but are less interested in raising their hand. However, if they see someone else doing it they’ll believe they can do it, too.
  • Your best technician won’t necessarily be your best mentor. You want someone who has people skills and has been in the industry for a while.
  • Recognize the hard work your mentors are doing for technicians and what they are doing for your shop.
  • The main goal of a mentor should be to build confidence in the young technicians who are new to the industry.

Generational Differences Within the Industry

  • Baby boomers live to work, while millennials work to live.
  • Millennials want more than just a paycheck from their job — they need fulfillment.
  • Every technician learns at a different rate in a different way, and it’s important to recognize that.
  • Millennials are looking for a job where they can be a part of a family and be a part of something bigger.

Related Posts: