Bridging the gap between schools & shops: Advice

From Aftermarket Matters

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — In a recent episode of WrenchWay’s “Beyond the Wrench with Jay Goninen,” ASE Education Foundation Vice President George Arrants discusses why students are losing interest in the industry, the struggles of being a new technician, and the importance of a successful mentorship program.

The full episode can be viewed here. The following are highlights and takeaways from the podcast:

Why Students are Losing Interest in the Industry