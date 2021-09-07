Bridgestone Completes Acquisition of Azuga Fleet Management Solutions Business

From PR Newswire

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Azuga Holdings, Inc. (Azuga) and the Azuga fleet management platform from Sumeru Equity Partners, Danlaw, Inc. and other shareholders. The acquisition, valued at $391 million, accelerates Bridgestone’s efforts to develop and deploy a comprehensive fleet management solution as a central pillar of the company’s advanced mobility strategy.

Featuring GPS tracking, video telematics, driver behavior management and accident reduction solutions for insurers, the Azuga platform improves business performance, reduces fuel consumption and decreases wear and tear on vehicles. Azuga currently supports more than 6,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada in the commercial trucking and insurance industries, as well as the public sector.

“The completion of this acquisition is a significant milestone on our journey to build a more diverse, digital and future-focused Bridgestone,” said Paolo Ferrari, president & CEO, Bridgestone Americas, and Global Chief Solutions Business Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. “With Azuga in our portfolio, we will be able to scale our mobility solutions with speed to drive increased safety, sustainability and efficiency for fleet customers.”

The Azuga fleet management platform complements Bridgestone’s existing portfolio of cloud-based fleet mobility solutions. Bridgestone will leverage Azuga’s robust data capture capabilities to advance the development of its core tire products and sustainable mobility solutions.

More than 400 Azuga employees and all Azuga facilities in the U.S. and India have successfully transitioned to Bridgestone. Azuga will remain headquartered in Fremont, California, strengthening Bridgestone’s Silicon Valley presence.