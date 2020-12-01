Bipartisan Senate group releases framework for $908 billion COVID-19 relief economic stimulus
By Madi Hawkins / ASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today a bipartisan group of Senators including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) released a new framework for a potential COVID-19 relief bill.
This bill, which would cost $908 billion, represents a compromise between Republicans and Democrats, who have been split on the overall cost of the legislation.
If passed, this bill would allocate:
- $180 billion for additional unemployment insurance
- $288 billion in small business support including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and EIDL
- $45 billion for transportation (Airlines, Airports, Buses, Transit and Amtrak)
Although there is not yet strong support from both sides, this compromise legislation is a sign that both sides are moving towards common ground to pass the much-needed stimulus package before the end of the year.
View the full breakdown of the relief package here.
Read the Problem Solvers Bipartisan Caucus Press Release here.
Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.