Bipartisan Senate group releases framework for $908 billion COVID-19 relief economic stimulus 

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today a bipartisan group of Senators including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) released a new framework for a potential COVID-19 relief bill.

This bill, which would cost $908 billion, represents a compromise between Republicans and Democrats, who have been split on the overall cost of the legislation.

If passed, this bill would allocate:

$180 billion for additional unemployment insurance

$288 billion in small business support including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and EIDL

$45 billion for transportation (Airlines, Airports, Buses, Transit and Amtrak)

Although there is not yet strong support from both sides, this compromise legislation is a sign that both sides are moving towards common ground to pass the much-needed stimulus package before the end of the year.

View the full breakdown of the relief package here.

Read the Problem Solvers Bipartisan Caucus Press Release here.