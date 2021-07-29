Bipartisan infrastructure deal moves forward in the U.S. Senate

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework passed a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate last night. The vote was 67-32, with all Senate Democrats voting yes, and 17 Senate Republicans joining them.

The framework that was voted on is similar to the plans discussed in previous weeks, with notable cuts to transportation and highway funding.

The legislative framework totals $550 billion in funding for infrastructure. The deal sets aside $39 billion invested in transit, including $7.5 billion for a national network of electric vehicle chargers. This $7.5 billion is half of what President Joe Biden suggested in his original proposal but is still a huge step forward in electrifying the nation’s fleet.

The infrastructure framework still faces significant challenges in the weeks ahead, as lawmakers begin work on a draft legislative text, and the U.S. Senate and U.S. House must work together to rectify their two versions of the legislation.

Read the White House Fact Sheet on the infrastructure framework here.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.