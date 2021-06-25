Bipartisan Group agrees on infrastructure framework including $15 billion for EVs

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After months of negotiation, President Joe Biden has signed off on an infrastructure framework proposed by a bipartisan group of 10 senators.

The bipartisan framework, which was led by Senator Kristen Sinema (D-AZ), and Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), will include a total $600 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, and other traditional infrastructure.

Included in this plan is $7.5 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure, and $7.5 billion for electrifying buses and the federal fleet. The money for EV infrastructure will go toward reaching President Biden’s goal of building 500,000 EV chargers. Notably missing from the infrastructure framework is funds for the proposed $10,000 EV rebate program.

The contents of the legislation will be constructed using this framework over the next couple of weeks. Stay updated on Taking the Hill.

To read the White House press release on this issue, click here.