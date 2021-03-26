Bipartisan Coalition introduces Securing America’s Clean Fuels Infrastructure Act

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del), Richard Burr (R-NC), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev), and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich) introduced the Securing America’s Clean Fuels Infrastructure Act this morning.

This legislation would improve and expand the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Investment Tax Credit (ITC) (commonly referred to as 30C).

It would lower costs for clean vehicle infrastructure deployment by making an incentive for businesses and individuals to build clean vehicle charging stations and own electric vehicles.

Under the current structure, there is a limit on the amount of investment a business can make in electric vehicle charging stations or clean fueling stations, and this legislation would increase that limit for businesses.

Additionally, this legislation would change the regulation so that individuals and businesses will get one credit per individual charger, rather than one credit per overall station.

To read the proposed bill text, click here.

To read the press release, click here.