Average new-vehicle prices hit all-time high: Report

|Manufacturer
|June 2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|May 2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|June 2020
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|Percent Change
May 2021 to June 2021*
|Percent Change
June 2020 to June 2021*
|American Honda (Acura, Honda)
|$33,064
|$32,591
|$30,216
|1.50%
|9.40%
|BMW Group
|$58,838
|$57,879
|$57,137
|1.70%
|3.00%
|Daimler
|$63,194
|$65,312
|$60,673
|-3.20%
|4.20%
|Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat,
Jeep, Ram)
|$49,762
|$48,149
|$42,960
|3.30%
|15.80%
|Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln)
|$50,412
|$45,831
|$46,005
|10.00%
|9.60%
|General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)
|$48,700
|$48,555
|$42,749
|0.30%
|13.90%
|Hyundai Kia
|$31,793
|$31,115
|$29,099
|2.20%
|9.30%
|Mazda
|$31,563
|$30,892
|$29,858
|2.20%
|5.70%
|Mitsubishi
|$26,609
|$25,225
|$22,487
|5.50%
|18.30%
|Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI)
|$32,735
|$32,536
|$32,193
|0.60%
|1.70%
|Subaru
|$35,219
|$33,507
|$31,522
|5.10%
|11.70%
|Tesla Motors**
|$47,772
|$52,553
|$55,541
|-9.10%
|-14.00%
|Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota)
|$38,467
|$37,259
|$36,466
|3.20%
|5.50%
|Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche)
|$53,188
|$52,170
|$48,715
|2.00%
|9.20%
|Volvo North America
|$49,059
|$47,529
|$45,659
|3.20%
|7.40%
|Industry
|$42,258
|$41,330
|$39,731
|2.24%
|6.36%
According to Kelley Blue Book, the record-high ATP of $42,258 in June was 99.9% of the average MSRP of $42,290. For comparison, in January of this year, ATP was 95.9% of MSRP; one year ago, it was 95.4%.
Every vehicle manufacturer except Tesla—see note above—showed year-over-year growth in average transaction prices in June, with Stellantis seeing the second-largest increase (up 15.8%), just behind Mitsubishi, which climbed 18.3%. The majority of the models in Stellantis’ lineup saw increases from this time last year. The Jeep Wrangler and RAM Pickup, two of the automaker’s best-selling models, saw double-digit increases compared to June 2020. Despite inventory concerns, the RAM Pickup outsold many of its counterparts last month with a 13.8% price increase from last year.
At the segment level, non-luxury models continue to make significant gains compared to luxury models, up 7% versus 2.9% respectively. The availability and price increase of the mid-size and full-size car categories attributed to the non-luxury segment’s growth in average transaction prices. The Honda Accord saw its average transaction price increase substantially above the industry and segment average at 14%. Still, even with the substantial price increase, Honda Accord sales increased 35% compared to June 2020.
|Segment
|June 2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|May 2021
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|June 2020
Transaction Price (Avg.)*
|Percent Change
May 2021 to June 2021*
|Percent Change
June 2020 to June 2021*
|Compact Car
|$23,903
|$23,411
|$22,466
|2.10%
|6.40%
|Compact SUV/Crossover
|$32,258
|$31,592
|$30,594
|2.10%
|5.40%
|Electric Vehicle
|$49,766
|$52,732
|$57,480
|-5.60%
|-13.40%
|Entry-level Luxury Car
|$47,684
|$47,436
|$44,719
|0.50%
|6.60%
|Full-size Car
|$42,617
|$40,795
|$38,581
|4.50%
|10.50%
|Full-size Pickup Truck
|$57,267
|$56,261
|$52,691
|1.80%
|8.70%
|Full-size SUV/Crossover
|$68,173
|$68,929
|$63,625
|-1.10%
|7.10%
|High Performance Car
|$103,300
|$101,211
|$114,000
|2.10%
|-9.40%
|High-end Luxury Car
|$106,341
|$105,146
|$101,139
|1.10%
|5.10%
|Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car
|$30,589
|$30,790
|$28,055
|-0.70%
|9.00%
|Luxury Car
|$66,370
|$67,949
|$62,686
|-2.30%
|5.90%
|Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover
|$49,019
|$48,133
|$46,621
|1.80%
|5.10%
|Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover
|$99,700
|$98,202
|$90,375
|1.50%
|10.30%
|Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|$65,874
|$65,331
|$63,534
|0.80%
|3.70%
|Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|$42,505
|$42,044
|$39,475
|1.10%
|7.70%
|Mid-size Car
|$30,281
|$29,510
|$27,214
|2.60%
|11.30%
|Mid-size Pickup Truck
|$41,105
|$40,314
|$38,361
|2.00%
|7.20%
|Mid-size SUV/Crossover
|$43,623
|$43,107
|$40,845
|1.20%
|6.80%
|Minivan
|$43,033
|$42,138
|$36,531
|2.10%
|17.80%
|Sports Car
|$43,464
|$42,457
|$40,399
|2.40%
|7.60%
|Subcompact Car
|$20,646
|$19,920
|$19,059
|3.60%
|8.30%
|Subcompact SUV/Crossover
|$27,453
|$27,338
|$25,574
|0.40%
|7.30%
|Van
|$41,800
|$41,867
|$42,244
|-0.20%
|-1.10%
|Industry
|$42,258
|$41,330
|$39,731
|2.24%
|6.36%