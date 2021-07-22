Average new-vehicle prices hit all-time high: Report

From Aftermarket Matters

IRVINE, Calif. — The estimated average transaction price (ATP) for a light vehicle in the United States was $42,258 in June 2021, according to the analysts at Kelley Blue Book. New-vehicle prices increased $2,527 (up 6.4%) from June 2020, while increasing $928 (up 2.2%) from May 2021.

“Despite unprecedented low incentives and inventory levels in June, last month showcased more historically high average transaction prices, reaching an all-new record,” said Kayla Reynolds, industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive. “New-vehicle affordability continues to decline as the income required to purchase the average new vehicle continues to climb. In June, for the first time in a decade, vehicle buyers were essentially paying sticker price – the manufacturer’s suggested retail price – for new vehicles.”