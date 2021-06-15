Automotive repair professionals: live events are back & so is CARS!

Mark your calendar! Make your reservation! For 2021, the CARS Executive Outlook is coming to the Mandalay Bay! On Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, ASA National is hosting the Congress of Automotive Repair & Service (CARS) Executive Outlook, a popular live industry event that will also exclusively feature the 7th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF).

The one-day CARS Executive Outlook – The Road Ahead event is designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers. ASA will also be running a parallel program co-located with the MSO Symposium for the collision industry at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

“Like so many in our industry, we want to be safe, make smart health decisions but frankly, it is time to get out of the house and get back to seeing each other, said Ray Fisher, AMAM, ASA President & Executive Director.

“We’re doing this by kicking off the CARS Executive Outlook in Las Vegas! We’re thankful that technology was there during the pandemic, but we wanted to get back to the opportunities that live networking events provide. Like everyone else earlier this year, we wanted to be cautious as the country got vaccinated. We finalized the virtual ASAX50 event we held with our affiliates in late spring, and then decided to move ahead and plan this great upcoming event, which is our first step towards the return of CARS with the CARS Executive Outlook – the Road Ahead!

“ASA is excited to partner once again with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation for the 2021 TTF program titled, A Changing Fleet,” said Bob Redding, ASA Washington, D.C., Representative. “This year’s program will focus on the transportation sector’s transition to an electrified future and the implications for independent automotive repair shops. The forum will feature a diverse group of speakers and topics throughout the day, each carefully curated to bring the best and most up-to-date information about electric vehicles, the climate crisis and new vehicle technologies entering the market. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen and learn from the panelists, as well as to interact, ask questions, and network.”

At the CARS event, TTF attendees will be able to hear the latest information and interact with industry experts as they discuss the most important issues impacting the automotive service industry in the years ahead – electrification and where auto manufacturers are going.

Topics at TTF will include new car technologies, electric vehicles, smart purchases, manufacturers’ focus on the state of climate change and clean energy. The afternoon segment of CARS Executive Outlook will include industry trends, opportunities for facilities to expand and grow market share, analytics and solutions to talent shortages and much more.

About CARS

The Congress of Automotive Repair & Services (CARS) is an event hosted by the Automotive Service Association (ASA), which is designed specifically for mechanical repair shop owners and their managers. CARS typically features content and presentations by industry experts discussing the most important issues and industry trends, opportunities for growth, analytics and disruptors impacting the automotive service industry now and in the future. Included within CARS is the Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF) covering new car technologies and developments in powertrain, diagnostics and telematics systems. Together, CARS and TTF provide strategic information to help prepare for the future of automotive service and repair. For more information on CARS and TTF, contact ASA through the website at www.asashop.org.