Automakers withdraw from California emissions litigation

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Coalition for Sustainable Automotive Regulation (CSAR), a coalition of automakers including Toyota Motor Corp., Fiat Chrysler, and Hyundai, announced this morning their withdrawal from an emissions lawsuit between California and the federal government.

The group of automakers have been defending the federal government in their petition to revoke California’s Clean Air Waiver.

California’s Clean Air Waiver allows the state to set more stringent vehicle emissions standard than the federal government standards.

In their statement, CSAR renewed their commitment to working for a single national standard for vehicle emissions and aligned themselves with the Biden administration going forward.

