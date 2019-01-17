Automaker trade associations call for all collision repairs to follow OEM repair procedures

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Auto industry trade groups representing virtually all automakers selling cars and light duty trucks in the United States released a policy position statement today underscoring the importance of all post-collision vehicle repairs being conducted in accordance with the repair procedures issued by the vehicle’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The statement, released by the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, said that OEM repair procedures follow service and structural engineering practices that have been tested by the manufacturer through crash simulation, actual crash testing, and real-world validation of the repair methodology.

Following such procedures is even more important now that cars have become so technologically advanced, the statement said.

“There was a time when a basic understanding of autobody repair would allow a repairer to fix nine out of 10 vehicles that come into a shop. That time has passed.” said Wayne Weikel, senior director of government affairs for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.

“If a collision shop is going to fix the cars of today, they cannot use the repair procedures of yesterday. The only way to repair today’s vehicle is by following the OEM recommended repair procedures on every repair.”

Automakers also emphasized that the auto repair procedures are readily available to auto shops though numerous online outlets.

“Automakers have gone to great lengths to make repair procedures available to the public,” said Steve Gehring, vice president, Vehicle Safety and Connected Automation, for the Association of Global Automakers. “These procedures were developed to ensure the vehicle is safely returned to pre-crash condition, with a confidence that advanced driver safety systems are calibrated correctly to help avoid the next crash.”

“ASA has made the use of OEM repair procedures by collision shops a top policy priority,” ASA Chairman Roy Schnepper said. “All parties in the collision repair process have a stake in repairs being made correctly by following OEM repair procedures which includes vehicle scans. Following these recommended procedures should be a practice that is performed on every vehicle and all parties to the repair, consumers, insurers and shops assume that it will be done. We look forward to working with our team members to move OEM repair procedure policy forward across the U.S.”

Previously, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Automotive Service Association had announced plans to actively push state legislation to mandate the use of recommended OEM repair procedures in all post-accident, insurance-funded vehicle repairs, as a result of the $42 million verdict in the Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision handed down in Texas in 2017.

About the Alliance: The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers is a trade association of twelve car and light truck manufacturers representing 70 percent of all car and light truck sales in the United States. Formed in 1999, the Alliance serves as a leading advocacy group for the automobile industry on a range of public policy issues. The Alliance is committed to developing and implementing constructive solutions to public policy challenges that promote sustainable mobility and benefit society in the areas of environment, energy, and motor vehicle safety. For more information, visit www.autoalliance.org.

About Global Automakers: The Association of Global Automakers represents the U.S. operations of international motor vehicle manufacturers, original equipment suppliers, and other automotive-related trade associations. We work with industry leaders, legislators, regulators, and other stakeholders in the United States to create public policy that improves motor vehicle safety, encourages technological innovation and addresses environmental needs. Our goal is to foster an open and competitive automotive marketplace that encourages investment, job growth, and development of vehicles that can enhance Americans’ quality of life. For more information, visit www.globalautomakers.org.

The Automotive Service Association: The Automotive Service Association is the largest not-for-profit trade association of its kind dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and collision repair professionals. ASA serves an international membership base that includes numerous state affiliate and chapter groups.

