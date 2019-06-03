AutoInc. seeks submissions for 2019 Top 10 Websites Contest
Contest opens! Submit entries by July 31.
Who May Enter
Any ASA member-shop who is currently a member in good standing and has shop website.
Contest History & Objective
Since 1997, AutoInc. magazine has set out to find the very best shop websites. Since its inception, AutoInc.’s annual Top 10 Automotive Repair Websites contest has served as a guide to help shop owners understand the capabilities of the internet in the automotive repair industry.
Each year, AutoInc. reviews hundreds of websites and narrows the field to what we consider the best 10. Our goal is to help other shops employ this powerful tool and show them how fellow shop owners use the web to improve productivity, enhance marketing programs and, ultimately, increase their businesses’ bottom lines.
General Guidelines
- Contest submissions will be accepted between June 3-July 31, 2019.
- Online form must be completed in its entirety by the primary contact for the business submitting the entry.
- Shops that have won in the previous year (2018) are not eligible to enter unless they have had a site redesign during the previous 12 months.
Criteria
Each qualifying entry will be judged based on the following criteria: (1) Mobile-friendly and mobile ready (2) Call to action clearly visible (3) Strong first impression/visual design (4) Objective/purpose clearly indicated (5) Consumer friendliness (6) Technical (7) Credibility (8) Social media presence
Judging
A panel of three experienced individuals will serve as judges for this year’s contest.
- Carm Capriotto, host of Remarkable Results Radio
- Jason Soto, vice president/general manager, MobileSoft
- Tony Molla, vice president of industry relations, ASA
Winner Notification
Winners will be notified by email on or before Oct. 1, 2019.
