AutoInc. seeks submissions for 2019 Top 10 Websites Contest

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, June 3, 2019 – If you are an ASA member and have a cool website, you should let our judges take a look and decide how it stacks up against other sites.

ASA and its official online publication, AutoInc.org, are inviting current ASA members to enter the publication’s annual Top 10 Websites Contest.

Winning the competition has always been tough, given the quality of the competing websites and the usual big pile of entries.

Reviews of the Top 10 sites will be featured on AutoInc. Online. in the fall.

“For 22 years, AutoInc. has recognized our members for their hard work in developing super-engaging websites,” said Leona Dalavai Scott, ASA’s director of marketing and communications. “And we’re excited to do it once again, as websites are continuing to play important roles in attracting customers to shops.”

To access the entry form and contest guidelines, member-shops should click here.