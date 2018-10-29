AutoInc. Going Digital in 2019

Sixty-seven years ago, ASA printed the first issue of what is now AutoInc. magazine.

Beginning in 2019, the magazine will no longer have a print edition.

Instead, the magazine – and the same outstanding content – will be offered on a spruced up AutoInc.org.

The decision had to be made because of rising costs and dwindling advertising revenue, according to ASA leaders.

For information on the decision and more, please go to a special section that begins on page 36 of this issue.