Audio Interview with Judi Haglin, AutoInc.’s September 2019 ‘member profile’

Colorado shop owner Judi Haglin enjoys keeping America “On the Move” by making magic happen every day in her shop. Her daily balancing act involves customers with different stories, vehicles in for different reasons and each of her tech having different skills. Hear what Judi had to say during a recent interview with host Carm Capriotto.

