Attention Shop Owners: HIRE Vets Medallion Award is ‘good for business’

WASHINGTON, D.C., Apr. 12, 2019 – Participants in ASA’s upcoming Annual Business Meeting & Conference will get the opportunity to hear from a senior U.S. Department of Labor official about the merits of its agency’s HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program.

It is the only federal veterans’ employment award that recognizes employers’ commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development – and it carries the full weight of the federal government.

(NOTE: To learn more about the ASA Annual Meeting, which is set for April 30-May 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas community of Hurst, click here.)

The program is a win-win because veterans benefit from careers with real growth potential, and repair shops gain dedicated, uniquely qualified employees who can make a significant contribution to the bottom line.

There is still time to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award Program. The deadline is April 30, 2019. ASA is encouraging all of its member-shops to submit an application. The award provides many advantages for employers of all sizes:

For small businesses, the well-defined award criteria may make the award harder to earn than other existing veteran employer awards, which means it’s a more elite designation.

For medium-sized shops, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award helps companies stand out in a crowded market full of veteran awards, as it is the federal standard. The award is a clear signal that the company is veteran friendly.

For Multiple Shop Organizations (MSOs), The HIRE Vets Medallion is the ultimate mark of corporate stewardship when it comes to building veteran careers. The award gives large companies a competitive hiring advantage as it shows their commitment to matching the company’s needs with veterans’ qualifications.

All employer segments may gain further benefits from receiving the HIRE Vets Medallion, as veteran-owned businesses and employers in military communities may experience additional pride and praise by earning the medallion.

Employers applying for a HIRE Vets Medallion are reaping a competitive advantage; this award enables them to maximize the return on their investment in the veteran programs they offer.

Don’t wait to apply for the 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Award! There are only 18 more days left until the April 30 deadline. Visit HIREVets.gov to learn more about the 2019 program, requirements, and to see the list of 2018 Demonstration Award recipients.

If you miss the opportunity this year, the HIRE Vets Medallion Program will have a sign-up next year for shops that opt to apply for the 2020 program.

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com .