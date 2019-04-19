ASA’s ‘Bonus’ Webinar Wednesday focuses on ’609 Certification’
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Member and non-member mechanical and collision repair shops doing A/C work that involves handling or charging refrigerant into the system must have their EPA Section 609 certification or could face a fine!
Join Dave Cappert, ASE Campus Administrator, as he walks you through the “Importance of 609 Certification.”
TIME & DATE: Noon – 1 p.m. (CT), Wednesday, April 24
In this informative webinar you will learn:
- What the Section 609 Certification covers;
- The penalties for not having Section 609 Certification; and
- What the ASE Section 609 certification test contains and how to take the test online.
It is a discussion for shop owners and managers of ASA member and non-member shops.
Deadline for registration is EOB on Tuesday, April 23.