ASA’s ‘Bonus’ Webinar Wednesday focuses on ’609 Certification’

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Member and non-member mechanical and collision repair shops doing A/C work that involves handling or charging refrigerant into the system must have their EPA Section 609 certification or could face a fine!

Join Dave Cappert, ASE Campus Administrator, as he walks you through the “Importance of 609 Certification.”

TIME & DATE: Noon – 1 p.m. (CT), Wednesday, April 24

In this informative webinar you will learn:

What the Section 609 Certification covers;

The penalties for not having Section 609 Certification; and

What the ASE Section 609 certification test contains and how to take the test online.

REGISTER NOW!

It is a discussion for shop owners and managers of ASA member and non-member shops.

Deadline for registration is EOB on Tuesday, April 23.

