ASA’s Annual Business Meeting goes virtual

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, Oct. 9, 2020 – In a virtual format due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s 2020 Annual Business Meeting proved to be successful.

Originally scheduled for May and delayed due to COVID-19, ASA’s Board of Directors decided to host the event virtually for health and safety concerns.

Friday’s ABM included an “Open Board” meeting, departmental reports, awards for volunteers, and a glimpse of things to come for members present.

“I am proud of the board volunteers and the staff for taking the time and effort to produce this meeting with our members,” said ASA Chairman Bob Wills, AAM. “This has been unusual for all of us, and it demonstrates the passion everyone has for ASA and the independent repair industry it represents, which is continually demonstrated by our affiliates as well. As we close out the year, I’m proud of the challenges we’ve overcome together in 2020 and look forward to our virtual event kicking off in the first quarter of 2021.”

A highlight during the 90-minute event was ASA’s annual awards presentation.

Winners included:

Alpha Award (presented by Mechanical Operations Committee Division Director Tom Piippo, AMAM): Jeff Buckley, My Father’s Shop, Midlothian, Texas

Phoenix Award (presented by Collision Operations Committee Division Director Mike LeVasseur): Scott Benevidez, AMAM, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico

Legislative Award (presented by Washington D.C. representative Bob Redding): Chris Ramirez, RR/C Collision Center, Casper, Wyoming

Affiliate of the Year (presented by ASA Member Services Director Blair Calvo) : ASA Florida – Mary Steele, AMAM, Stuart, Florida

Benefit Provider of the Year (presented by ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM): Dell Technologies – Steven Shipe

Communicator of the Year (presented by Doug Myers, ASA Marketing & Communications): Maryann Croce, Croce’s Transmission Specialists, Norwalk, Connecticut

Chairman Award of Excellence (presented by Chairman Bob Wills, AAM): Roy Schnepper, AMAM, Butler’s Collision Inc., Roseville, Michigan

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services.

To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.