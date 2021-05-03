ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo ‘huge success,’ access classes ‘On Demand’ now

From the Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA’s first-ever X50 Automotive Conference & Expo, held Friday and Saturday, proved to be a huge success with a wide variety of top-notch training sessions and prizes galore.

What’s especially cool is the ability of those who attended — and even those who didn’t (they still can register) — to watch all of the training sessions “On Demand” over the next month.

Missed a session? We got you covered.

Late to a class? We got you covered.

Want to learn at your own pace? We got you covered.

ACCESS THE ON-DEMAND RECORDED SESSIONS

Go to www.ASAX50.vfairs.com and select Login/Access the Online Event (using your email you registered with). After logging in, click on AUDITORIUM at the top menu. Then click on the image in the center with ASA and Affiliate logos. You’ll now see a listing of all of the recorded sessions. Click on the class you want to watch.

IT’S NOT TOO LATE!

If you weren’t able to sign up to attend the April 30-May 1 event, you still can have access to the amazing sessions taught by more than 50 trainers. REGISTER NOW!

STAY IN THE KNOW ON FUTURE TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

To keep up with future ASA training events, use the new ASA Mobile App! To download NOW, go to your appropriate App store and search for “ASA Engage.” Here’s a step-by-step VIDEO on how to download and access the new mobile App sponsored by Dell Technologies.

Meanwhile, here are the winners…

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR X50 PRIZE WINNERS

Special thanks to all our sponsors for providing such amazing prizes!

Here is a full list of all the prizes and winners!

Day 1 – April 30, 2021

GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Phil Clark – Dell Vostro 5502 Laptop, Sponsored by Dell Technologies

Random Daily Winners :

Micah Storm – Won the Heather Travel Tote Bag, sponsored by Jasper

Reginald Brandon – Won the Gourmet Hot Sauce, sponsored by Jasper

Kathryne Vanderpol – Won the BBQ Turner, Sponsored by Jasper

Russell Hilliard – Won the Yeti Wine Glass, Sponsored by Federated

Cynthia Varnell – Won the Can Cooler, Sponsored by Jasper

Tim Davison – Won the $50 Amazon Gift Card, Sponsored by Spark Interactive

Rhonda Whistance – Yeti Travel Rambler, Sponsored by Federated

Gera Grabovich – iMark Pen, Sponsored by Federated

Dwayne Myers – Regular Beef Mustard, Sponsored by Jasper

Joelen Zavala – Amazon Echo Dot, Sponsored by Kukui

Welcome Reception Winners :

Chad Turmell – One complete A-series study guide (A1-A9), Sponsored by Vehicle Service Pros

Chris Elkins – $100 Amazon Gift Card, Sponsored by Autoshop Solutions

Chad Turmell – $100 Ruth’s Chris Gift Card, Sponsored by Card Connect

Chris Elkins – Insulated Food Container, Sponsored by Jasper

Chad Turmell – $100 SnapOn Gift Card, Sponsored by Shop-Ware

Chris Elkins – $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Sponsored by ASA Colorado

Brett Holman – $50 Visa Gift Card, Sponsored by ASA Colorado

Joey Evans – $20 Visa Gift Card, Sponsored by ASA National

Chris Elkins – $20 Visa Gift Card, Sponsored by ASA National

Day 2 – May 1, 2021 Winners

GRAND PRIZE WINNER

David Wittmayer – Dell Vostro 5502 Laptop, Sponsored by Dell Technologies

Throughout the day :

Kipp Van Zile – Cutting Board, Sponsored by Jasper

Bryan Gossel – 20oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler, Sponsored by Jasper

Matt Carter – 3 Months of Coaching, Sponsored by ATI

Jorge Banuelos – Cajun Seasoning, Sponsored by Jasper

Bryan Gossel – Packit Freezable Lunch Bag, Sponsored by Jasper

Jeff Buckley – XL Duffel Travel Bag, Sponsored by Federated

Natassja Tulin – Amazon Echo Dot, Sponsored by Kukui

Tim Davison – Carhartt Jacket, Sponsored by Broadly

Al Oramas – BBQ Sauce Smoked Flavor, Sponsored by Jasper

Eric Whitney – Utility Scissors, Sponsored by Jasper

Closing Session :

Glen Martin – $100 Gift Card, Sponsored by ASA National

Carlos Mercado – Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Sponsored by Bolt On

Brian Culotta – $200 SnapOn Gift Card, Sponsored by Mitchell 1

Frank Leutz – $200 Best Buy Gift Card, Sponsored by BIA Group

Russell Hilliard – Harmony Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Sponsored by Federated

Top 3 Leaderboard Winners :