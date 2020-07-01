ASA website receives ‘major tuneup’

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, July 1, 2020 – ASA has given its official association website a major tuneup.

Take a look now! Impressive, huh?

ASAshop.org serves as a one-stop shop for ASA members who want the latest automotive repair industry information. It also offers non-members a look at the value and benefits of joining an association that has had the industry’s best interests at heart for decades.

Major upgrades to note:

Aside from being a sleek new paint job where we showcase the most valuable information to the automotive repair Industry, our all new MEMBER PORTAL is a big new motor where members can go to: Update their profile for the consumer to find them easier, Register for meetings/events, Access our virtual education library, and much, much more.

All new, we have combined our advocacy website, “Taking The Hill,” so members can have all information from ASA and our Advocacy efforts in D.C. under one hood.

ASA has been working with Nisswa, Minnesota-based GrowthZone to redesign the much-improved website.

ASA President Executive Director Ray Fisher is especially excited about the ASAshop.org upgrade.

“First, I want to thank our colleagues at Autoshop Solutions who for years have done so much for us and our website,” Fisher said. “Now, at this juncture with our new database and a new phase for ASA, it is great to have one platform, GrowthZone, that is truly integrated with our database, website, social media and most importantly our members. It definitely opens the doors for opportunities into our future.

“Our volunteer board, our volunteer committees and our staff embraced a vision of utilizing a platform that provided integrated service to our members while laying out the carpet to those owners interested in joining our professional industry peers, and I believe the timing was perfect!”

ASA Director of Members Services Blair Calvo echoed Fisher’s excitement.

“We’re very excited to continue to expand our offerings to our members that support them and their businesses through this new platform,” Calvo said.

ASA’s updated ASAshop.org website is part of an intense effort to keep its members prepared and informed. ASA produces webinars, podcasts, email blasts, and press releases among other things, as part of the effort.

About ASA

The Automotive Service Association is the largest not-for-profit trade association of its kind dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and collision repair professionals. ASA serves an international membership base that includes numerous state affiliate and chapter groups.

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone, Inc., provider of ChamberMaster Membership Management Software and GrowthZone Association Management Software, has helped more than 3,000 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit https://www.growthzone.com/.