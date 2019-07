ASA VIDEO ALERT! Oppose legislation to eliminate Federal Insurance Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bob Redding, ASA’s D.C. lobbyist, is urging collision repairers to send a letter to legislators opposing the current legislation to do away with the Federal Insurance Office.

To send a letter (it only takes 2 minutes), go to TakingTheHill.com and click “Alerts.”

The FIO alert is the first one listed so click on that link to take action.

