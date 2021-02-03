ASA urges the U.S. Congress to pursue autonomous vehicle legislation 

AutoInc.,

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Coalition for Future Mobility (CFM), a group that includes the Automotive Service Association and 44 other auto industry stakeholders, sent a letter to the U.S. Congress encouraging the support of autonomous vehicle (AV) legislation this year. 

In the letter, CFM urged the U.S. Congress to establish a federal framework for the development of AVs in the United States in order to further the progress of potentially life-saving autonomous vehicle technology. 

To read the letter, click here

To read the CFM press release on this issue, click here

Madi HeadshotMadi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office.  She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies.  Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.

 

