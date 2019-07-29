ASA urges approval of New Hampshire OEM Repair Procedure legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 29, 2019 – ASA is asking New Hampshire repairers to contact Gov. Chris Sununu in support of allowing important OEM Repair Procedure legislation to become law.

New Hampshire legislators recently approved House Bill 664 and sent it to the governor for his signature.

(To write a letter to Gov. Sununu in support of HB 664, click HERE .)

When repairing a vehicle after a collision, it is crucial that the vehicle is returned to the owner with the same operational functionality as prior to the collision. By following OEM repair procedures, repair facilities are ensuring that a vehicle is prepared in the safest, most efficient process possible. HB 664 addresses these issues.

ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding submitted comments to the New Hampshire Senate to reiterate ASA’s position in support.

“The original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed,” Redding said in his comments. “To be clear, ASA does not support the use of OEM parts only. ASA’s interest is in requiring the industry to adhere to a set of repair procedures that assure the best opportunity for vehicle safety on our highways.

“House Bill 664 calls for vehicle repair standards that should be an accepted, standard practice in the collision industry.”

Additionally, Redding said, the bill’s language recognizes policymakers’ interest in providing for scanning as part of the repair process. ASA has emphasized the importance of pre- and post-scans in the collision repair process.

