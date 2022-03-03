ASA Updates & Announcements

“Secret to change is to focus all of your energy on not fighting the old but building on the new.” — Anonymous

There is nothing like change to wake up and stimulate creativity. Under our new regional model, ASA has undergone a tremendous amount of change and is now poised to serve you and your team like never before.

Part of the planned change was to find the right executive director to guide our association into the future. Your ASA board has chosen someone with experience not only in our industry but also within ASA. She is a dynamic leader with a vision to guide us in the direction of growth with a renewed focus on members.

I am happy to introduce Julie Massaro. Her strong background in helping associations grow and find success along with many years of experience in association management were just some of her strengths. Julie has also been a part of the automotive industry and ASA family for the last seven years, primarily in the Colorado area. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead for ASA and for all of you as we begin a renewed focus on communication and involvement working together for the future of our industry.

As we move forward, we continue our strong contributions to the industry with our legislative advocacy efforts:

The latest information from D.C. includes updates regarding Electric Vehicles and the TTF podcast with Mark Allen.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently released the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Guidance . This document provides guidance to states on electric vehicle charging station implementation funded by the $5 billion allocated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

Thank you again for your continued support and involvement. ASA continues to be the largest and strongest association for our industry and Julie will be a true asset as we move forward. Her open-door policy is for everyone, and she looks forward to meeting those of you she does not yet know. If you have any questions or would like to connect one-on-one, please feel free to call (817)514-2900 or email her JulieM@asashop.org to schedule a time that works best for both of you.

Sincerely,

Fred Hules II

ASA Chairman