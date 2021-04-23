ASA unveils new interactive App

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, April 23, 2021 – ASA is once again leading the way with their mobile App by upgrading to a new platform with multiple opportunities for their members.

To download NOW, go to either store and search for “ASA Engage”:

App Store (iPhone) – https://apple.co/34fWyJt

Google Play (Android) – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.asa.mobileup

Or for even easier access, point your smartphone’s camera to this QR code:

Here’s how to Engage with ASA through the new App:

Get membership information, including the ability to:

– View membership renewal information through the member portal

– Find and connect with fellow shop members

– Update their shop profile so customers can find them easier

Register for virtual, live and hybrid industry events

Get breaking legislative updates, industry-specific news for mechanical and collision segments and technical info

Get helpful business tips to advance their shop; and much more

Use a “shop locator” to find an ASA shop

ASA President Ray Fisher, AMAM, ASA president/executive director, is thrilled about the partnerships.

“A couple of years ago we launched an app for ASA – we wanted to provide a tool for our members right at their fingertips,” Fisher said. “As we saw the opportunities increase from that launch and the feedback our members provided, we began our journey and wanted to seize the opportunity by taking that next step.

“Our new version App will create so many opportunities for our members, so with this vision, we reached out to our technology sponsor, DELL Technologies for their support. “They agreed with the vision and supported us financially to expedite the process. The upgrade will provide a better two-way communication platform for our members to engage with each other in live discussions or conversations while also enabling feedback to our organization in real time.

“It will also allow us to better leverage built-in polls and surveys to ensure ASA members always feel their voices are being heard. The App will work in conjunction with our new association management system to serve our members with the best technology and content-rich information.

“Lastly, it would provide us the opportunity to act quickly when our industry voices need to be heard in Washington, D.C., on a legislative issue that may be moving in committee.”

As a technology company, Dell Technologies enthusiastically agreed to support ASA on its new mobile app. For more information on Dell, CLICK HERE.

“Being a technology company ourselves, we are excited to support ASA in its mission of using technology as a way to get timely information,” said Steven Shipe, Dell Technologies’ account executive. “Even more exciting was to hear the many ways this App will help ASA members during their already busy days, while maintaining networking opportunities with their peers. We appreciate this opportunity and being a part of bringing this to you.”

