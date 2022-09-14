ASA Training Circuit™ 2022

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022



Hendrick Automotive Group Independence Center

6030 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC

EARLY BIRD PRICING ENDS FRIDAY, SEPT. 30!

ASA presents a full day of training in Charlotte, NC on the 2022 Training Circuit! Join independent shop owners, technicians, advisors, and managers at this premiere southeastern training and trade expo event!

Meet, greet, eat, and train with the country’s best trainers

with the country’s best trainers Courses available for the whole team

available for the whole team Continuing education and AMi credit are available

and AMi credit are available ASA’s Trade Expo includes top vendors plus plenty of giveaways

includes top vendors plus plenty of giveaways Talk shop with fellow industry professionals from across the country

Stay for Sunday and check out the Beast of the Southeast on race day for the ROVAL 400, a NASCAR cup series event!

Bring the WHOLE shop… Package pricing available!

Hotel Block reserved at the Holiday Inn Express Charlotte – Matthews.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:30-8 a.m. Registration begins and exhibits open. Included grab-n-go breakfast available

8 a.m. Morning sessions begi

Noon-1 p.m. Lunch break (provided). Exhibits ope

1 p.m. Afternoon sessions begin

5-6 p.m. Exhibits open

5 p.m. AMi Graduation (optional; included)

6 p.m. Cocktails & conversation, sponsored by AutoZone

Sunday Oct. 9

Stay in town and enjoy the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at

Charlotte Motor Speedway! More information on the website.

World Class Training