ASA Training Circuit™ 2022

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Hendrick Automotive Group Independence Center
6030 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC

EARLY BIRD PRICING ENDS FRIDAY, SEPT. 30!

REGISTER HERE

Training Circuit ArticleASA presents a full day of training in Charlotte, NC on the 2022 Training Circuit! Join independent shop owners, technicians, advisors, and managers at this premiere southeastern training and trade expo event!

  • Meet, greet, eat, and train with the country’s best trainers
  • Courses available for the whole team
  • Continuing education and AMi credit are available
  • ASA’s Trade Expo includes top vendors plus plenty of giveaways
  • Talk shop with fellow industry professionals from across the country

Stay for Sunday and check out the Beast of the Southeast on race day for the ROVAL 400, a NASCAR cup series event!

Bring the WHOLE shop… Package pricing available!

Hotel Block reserved at the Holiday Inn Express Charlotte – Matthews. 

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:30-8 a.m. Registration begins and exhibits open. Included grab-n-go breakfast available
8 a.m. Morning sessions begi
Noon-1 p.m. Lunch break (provided). Exhibits ope
1 p.m. Afternoon sessions begin
5-6 p.m. Exhibits open
5 p.m. AMi Graduation (optional; included)
6 p.m. Cocktails & conversation, sponsored by AutoZone

Sunday Oct. 9
Stay in town and enjoy the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at
Charlotte Motor Speedway! More information on the website.

Training Circuit Speakers

World Class Training

  • Mike Cleary: Powerstroke Systems Theory and Operation (offered twice)
  • Jay Miller, sponsored by Jasper: Turbochargers (morning)
  • Dr. Mark Quarto with Russ Hutton and Professor Ken Myers: Hands-On EV training (requires both sessions)
  • Brandon Steckler: A Streamlined Approach to Diagnostic Dilemmas (offered twice)
  • Bill Weaver, sponsored by NAPA: European Smart Charging Systems (morning) and Chrysler Network Communications & Gateways (afternoon)
  • Eric Zeigler: Essential Diagnostic Steps: Part I (morning) and Part II (afternoon)

 

Related Posts: