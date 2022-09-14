ASA Training Circuit™ 2022
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Hendrick Automotive Group Independence Center
6030 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC
EARLY BIRD PRICING ENDS FRIDAY, SEPT. 30!
REGISTER HERE
ASA presents a full day of training in Charlotte, NC on the 2022 Training Circuit! Join independent shop owners, technicians, advisors, and managers at this premiere southeastern training and trade expo event!
- Meet, greet, eat, and train with the country’s best trainers
- Courses available for the whole team
- Continuing education and AMi credit are available
- ASA’s Trade Expo includes top vendors plus plenty of giveaways
- Talk shop with fellow industry professionals from across the country
Stay for Sunday and check out the Beast of the Southeast on race day for the ROVAL 400, a NASCAR cup series event!
Bring the WHOLE shop… Package pricing available!
Hotel Block reserved at the Holiday Inn Express Charlotte – Matthews.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 8
7:30-8 a.m. Registration begins and exhibits open. Included grab-n-go breakfast available
8 a.m. Morning sessions begi
Noon-1 p.m. Lunch break (provided). Exhibits ope
1 p.m. Afternoon sessions begin
5-6 p.m. Exhibits open
5 p.m. AMi Graduation (optional; included)
6 p.m. Cocktails & conversation, sponsored by AutoZone
Sunday Oct. 9
Stay in town and enjoy the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at
Charlotte Motor Speedway! More information on the website.
World Class Training
- Mike Cleary: Powerstroke Systems Theory and Operation (offered twice)
- Jay Miller, sponsored by Jasper: Turbochargers (morning)
- Dr. Mark Quarto with Russ Hutton and Professor Ken Myers: Hands-On EV training (requires both sessions)
- Brandon Steckler: A Streamlined Approach to Diagnostic Dilemmas (offered twice)
- Bill Weaver, sponsored by NAPA: European Smart Charging Systems (morning) and Chrysler Network Communications & Gateways (afternoon)
- Eric Zeigler: Essential Diagnostic Steps: Part I (morning) and Part II (afternoon)