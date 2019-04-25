ASA supports NH OEM repair procedure legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. April 24, 2019 – ASA is supporting a proposal in the New Hampshire Legislature that addresses original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures for collision repairs.

The New Hampshire Senate Committee on Commerce received comments on House Bill 664 at a recent public hearing.

When repairing a vehicle after a collision, it is imperative that the vehicle is returned to the owner with the same operational functionality prior to the collision.

By following OEM repair procedures, repair facilities are ensuring that a vehicle is prepared in the safest, most efficient process possible.

HB 664 addresses these issues.

“The original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed. To be clear, ASA does not support the use of OEM parts only. ASA’s interest is in requiring the industry to adhere to a set of repair procedures that assure the best opportunity for vehicle safety on our highways. House Bill 664 calls for vehicle repair standards that should be an accepted, standard practice in the collision industry.” — Robert L. Redding Jr., ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative, in a letter to the committee

ASA has emphasized the importance of pre- and post-scans in the collision repair process.

The bill’s language recognizes policymakers’ interest in providing for scanning as part of the repair process: “If the repair procedure or specification from an original equipment manufacturer includes a directive to conduct a scan, calibration or diagnostic test of a vehicle’s electronics systems before or after the commencement of repairs, such directive shall be considered as a required part of the repair procedure.”

