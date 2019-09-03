ASA submits comments to members of Congress on ‘Vehicle Data Access’
The Automotive Service Association submitted a letter to members of Congress regarding bi-partisan and bi-cameral self driving/autonomous vehicle legislation.
(CLICK HERE to read the ASA AV Committee Letter in its entirety.)
The letter was sent to:
- U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation,
- U.S, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), ranking minority member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation,
- U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and
- U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), ranking minority member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.