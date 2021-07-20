ASA sends letter to FTC in response to ‘Nixing the Fix Report’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a July 21 open meeting.

On the agenda is:

Proposed Policy Statement on Repair Restrictions Imposed by Manufacturers and Sellers: The FTC Act authorizes the Commission to adopt policy statements. The Commission will vote on whether to issue a new policy statement, following the Commission’s “Nixing the Fix” report which was unanimously agreed to and announced on May 6, 2021.