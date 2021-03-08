ASA releases position statement on scanning compensation for collision repairers

From the Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – March 5, 2021 – On behalf of the combined efforts from Industry Associations, collision repair professionals, scan tool providers and various subject matter experts, the Automotive Service Associated (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) acknowledges the act of scanning* a vehicle using a qualified scan tool** as a necessary and not-included operation that is legitimately expressed on a repair order with either a fixed cost, in labor hours and/or set dollar amount. ***

All other procedures necessary to correctly and safely identify and address a vehicle’s electronic system faults or Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC)s are considered additional operations and not included in the scanning operation. This includes but is not limited to:

Prepping the vehicle for a scan

Researching, Verifying and Documenting Manufacturers’ Data

Vehicle Diagnostics

Systems Programming

Systems Initialization

ADAS Calibrations

Test driving

Definitions

*Scanning – A mechanical operation to connect a qualified diagnostic scan tool into an OBD-II port or other communication ports in order to retrieve all Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC)s using the most current, available OEM information to ensure a proper and safe repair.

**Qualified Scan Tools – A device approved by the vehicle’s manufacturer (OEM) to provide a repair technician access to the status of the vehicle’s sub-systems. OEM approved scan tools are specific to each OEM and have the complete suite of capabilities as determined by their service engineering groups.

These devices are:

Used to query, display and document all vehicles’ control system networks (through Security Gateways if applicable)

Capable of identifying all equipped Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Capable of identifying all DTCs

Capable of generating a report.

Scan tools are manufactured in a variety of hardware and software configurations, including PC/Laptop based software application tools connected with a vehicle’s communication interface, to handheld (embedded) tools with built in interfaces and software.

***Labor Hours | Dollar Amounts – A reasonable and necessary amount that may vary depending on year/make/model and scan tool used.

Qualified Scanning Personnel should be familiar with:

Scan tool operation

Vehicle specific set-up operations

Adding battery support

Researching vehicle manufacturer repair procedures

Diagnostic Code Interpretation

“I want to thank the Automotive Service Association (ASA) Collision Division Director Mike LeVasseur for taking the lead on this challenge,” ASA President Ray Fisher said.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the ASA Collision Operations Committee for all of their hard work. I also want to thank some of the industry’s top leaders, industry educators, and industry vendors who gave thankless hours and devotion to achieve a very comprehensive approach to a major industry challenge,” said LeVasseur, ASA Collision Division Director. “We feel that we hit the mark and with the valued input and support of SCRS and AASP. This should prove to bring a more united clarity when writing, negotiating and repairing the complex safety systems in today’s vehicles. It is our desire that these efforts objectively open dialogue, reduce the friction and maximize yields.”

About ASA National

ASA National advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA National, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. For additional information about ASA National, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA National’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.