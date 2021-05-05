ASA Podcast (Episode 94): ASA welcomes Mark Mills back as the Advance Auto Parts SBP representative

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Change is a constant in the automotive service industry, with roles and responsibilities shifting on a regular basis.

In this episode, we welcome back Mark Mills as the representative for Advance Auto Parts, one of the Sponsored Benefit Providers providing support, training and benefits to help ASA members drive their business forward.

This podcast was recorded just before the ASA X50 Conference and Expo.

Hear all about it as Mark and Pete Massini, Advance’s director, Strategic Accounts, fill us in on some of the new resources available to ASA members to improve communication with their customers and build trust and confidence in that relationship.