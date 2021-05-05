ASA Podcast (Episode 94): ASA welcomes Mark Mills back as the Advance Auto Parts SBP representative
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Change is a constant in the automotive service industry, with roles and responsibilities shifting on a regular basis.
In this episode, we welcome back Mark Mills as the representative for Advance Auto Parts, one of the Sponsored Benefit Providers providing support, training and benefits to help ASA members drive their business forward.
This podcast was recorded just before the ASA X50 Conference and Expo.
Hear all about it as Mark and Pete Massini, Advance’s director, Strategic Accounts, fill us in on some of the new resources available to ASA members to improve communication with their customers and build trust and confidence in that relationship.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 94 – ASA Podcast Series
Among the many topics discussed, you’ll hear about:
- Mark talks about his history working with ASA members as one of our sponsored benefit providers and his new role managing the regional sales team.
- Mark’s plans for growing the support Advance provides for ASA members as part of his new responsibilities.
- Pete’s new role as his responsibilities grow within Advance as he discusses the latest updates to the Advance Auto Parts program for ASA members.
- The training support Advance provides as part of the ASA program.
- The upgraded labor warranty to 24 months/24,000 miles.
- Some of the new benefits being added to the Advance program, and a few you may not be aware of, like roadside assistance for Diehard batteries.
- The ongoing virtual training available from Advance to help your technicians keep up with rapidly advancing automotive technology, like the Virtual Classroom.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 94 of the ASA Podcast series.
