ASA Podcast (Episode 61): Meet Chuck Searles, AMi President
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The Automotive Management Institute Board of Trustees recently selected Chuck Searles as the new President of AMi. He succeeds Jeff Peevey, who recently returned to I-CAR.
In this episode, we’ll talk with Searles and ASA President Ray Fisher to welcome him to the ASA family and explore the considerable capabilities he brings to AMi.
LISTEN NOW: Episode 61 – ASA Podcast Series
Hear all about it as Ray talks about being on the search committee that interviewed a number of qualified candidates, what they were looking for and how Chuck rose to become the top choice. We explore this and other topics, including:
- What the Automotive Management Institute does and how it was founded.
- The Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) and Master Accredited Automotive Manager (MAAM) credentials offered by AMi.
- How Chuck’s background and experience in the industry uniquely qualify him for the AMi President Position.
- Getting settled and focusing on onboarding at AMi with the AMi team.
- Short-term goals and objectives for Chuck and his team.
- Recent OEM programs point to some new directions for AMi to deliver both mechanical and collision training to ASA members and the independent repair community.