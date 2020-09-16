ASA Podcast (Episode 61): Meet Chuck Searles, AMi President

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS,  Texas The Automotive Management Institute Board of Trustees recently selected Chuck Searles as the new President of AMi.  He succeeds Jeff Peevey, who recently returned to I-CAR.

In this episode, we’ll talk with Searles and ASA President Ray Fisher to welcome him to the ASA family and explore the considerable capabilities he brings to AMi.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 61 – ASA Podcast Series

Unnamed (1)

Chuck Searles

Hear all about it as Ray talks about being on the search committee that interviewed a number of qualified candidates, what they were looking for and how Chuck rose to become the top choice. We explore this and other topics, including:

  • What the Automotive Management Institute does and how it was founded.
  • The Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) and Master Accredited Automotive Manager (MAAM) credentials offered by AMi.
  • How Chuck’s background and experience in the industry uniquely qualify him for the AMi President Position.
  • Getting settled and focusing on onboarding at AMi with the AMi team.
  • Short-term goals and objectives for Chuck and his team.
  • Recent OEM programs point to some new directions for AMi to deliver both mechanical and collision training to ASA members and the independent repair community.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 61 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES

Related Posts: