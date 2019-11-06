ASA Podcast (Episode 4): ‘Taking the Hill’ with Bob Redding

Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington representative, offers a look ahead at what’s happening on the legislative front that affects ASA members and the automotive service industry.

Tune in for an insider look at what’s happening on Capitol Hill, in the administration and at the state level as he discusses some of the hottest topics for 2020.

What’s the latest info on data access and cybersecurity legislation?

What is ASA doing to represent our members to ensure they have the information they need?

How are the car manufacturers addressing the issue?

Is mandatory data sharing on the horizon?

What’s the future for Periodic Motor Vehicle Inspections (PMVI)?

What’s happening with emission inspections in Pennsylvania?

Is there a new Cash for Clunkers in the works?

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 4 of the ASA Podcast series.

