ASA opposes Louisiana legislation aimed at ending state’s vehicle inspection program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — ASA is asking Louisiana repairers and vehicle owners to urge their state representatives to oppose legislation aimed at eliminating that state’s premier vehicle safety inspection program.

HB 546 would repeal the requirement that all Louisiana motor vehicles obtain an inspection before a vehicle may be licensed.

According to ASA, regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle.

“Study after study have shown the benefits of these regular motor vehicle inspection programs in relation to saving lives, preventing injuries and damage to property,” ASA Washington, D.C. lobbyist Robert L. Redding Jr. said.

“If enacted, HB 546 will eliminate a program that is specifically designed to protect the motoring public.”