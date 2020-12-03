Sections

ASA Northwest’s ‘Kids First’ programs celebrates 21 years for holidays

Program support will provide for needy children at local Multicultural Child & Family Hope Center.
Donations are asked to be received by Dec. 11, if possible, to allow the association time to purchase and wrap the gifts for the children.

By Rob Merwin / Aftermarket Matters

TACOMA, Wash.— The ASA Northwest will once again be holding its “Kids First” program to help needy families during the holidays.

The association works through the Multi-Cultural Hope Center in Tacoma, a non-profit human services agency, said Jeff Lovell, ASA Northwest president/executive director.

ORIGINAL AFTERMARKET MATTERS STORY

Lovell started the program 21 years ago with a “Kids Place” program through Overall Laundry Company and ASA Northwest provided needy children through Catholic services. However, The Kids Place closed, so ASA Northwest found another organization that takes care of the children, Multi-Cultural Hope Center, he said.

“We would like to receive the donations by December 11, if possible, to allow us time to purchase and wrap the gifts for the children,” Lovell added. ASA Northwest has volunteers who help do the shopping and wrapping of the gifts.

Those interested in donating can call the ASA Northwest office at 253-473-6970 or visit the GoFundMe page.

