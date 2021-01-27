ASA National announces new mobile app benefit for its member-shops

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2021 – ASA National is partnering with AppFueled to provide member-shops with the ability to build their own apps.

ASA National has worked diligently in recent weeks to ensure its members have such a benefit. Member-shops that worked with MobileSoft previously will be able to continue with AppFueled.

“We believe the AppFueled platform will meet the needs of the independent automotive repair facility owner,” ASA National President Ray Fisher said.

Fisher said AppFueled’s founder Jeremy Glassco is “looking forward to providing our members with the highest level of service and professionalism while also ensuring a smooth transition to a new mobile App for your shop.”

For example, Fisher said AppFueled has generously agreed to initially waive the $599 fee his company charges for app creation during its launch and is willing to provide other incentives for ASA National member-shops to participate, including:

Waiving the first month payment – 1st Month FREE (Up to $299 value)

“We are confident that AppFueled – like our other member benefit providers – will provide our members with quality, care and a service-based mindset,” Fisher said.

