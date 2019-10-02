ASA member among Women in Auto Care’s 2019 ‘Women of the Year’ winners

ASA member-shop co-owner Jamie Carlson has captured the “Female Shop Owner of the Year” award from Women in Auto Care.

Carlson and her husband, Eric, own Ervine’s Auto Repair & Grand Rapids Hybrid in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Also, Cindy Frasca – chief operating officer of ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider Kukui – has garnered “Auto Care Woman of Excellence” award.

According to a news release, Frasca has “spent the last seven years helping it grow, culminating in the recent $27 Million strategic funding by SSM Partners.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maher – chief executive officer, TechForce Foundation & America’s Automotive Trust – has received the “Auto Care Woman of the Year” award.

Jamie Carlson was recently photographed – along with her daughter Megan Dineff – while recently attending the ASA-sponsored Technology & Telematics Forum in Troy, Mich.

FULL NEWS RELEASE

BETHESDA, Md. – Oct. 1, 2019 – Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, today announced the recipients of the 2019 Women of the Year Awards.

The Women of the Year Awards include the “Auto Care Woman of the Year,” “Auto Care Woman of Excellence” and “Female Shop Owner of the Year,” which annually recognize the outstanding female contributors making a difference in the automotive industry.

The three recipients of the Women of the Year Awards will be recognized at the Women in Auto Care awards ceremony and reception on Nov. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the Venetian Hotel, Casanova Room 505 in Las Vegas.

The winners of the 2019 Women of the Year Awards are:

Auto Care Woman of the Year : Jennifer Maher , Chief Executive Officer, TechForce Foundation and America’s Automotive Trust

: , Chief Executive Officer, TechForce Foundation and America’s Automotive Trust Auto Care Woman of Excellence : Cindy Frasca , Chief Operating Officer, Kukui

: , Chief Operating Officer, Kukui Female Shop Owner of the Year : Jamie Carlson, Owner, Ervine’s Auto Repair and Grand Rapids Hybrid

“The Women of the Year Awards honor three outstanding female leaders who have made significant contributions to the auto care community,” said Tammy Tecklenburg, president, Women in Auto Care. “This is the 16th annual presentation of the Auto Care Women of the Year awards, and we are honored to be able to continue to shine a light on the tremendous value women are bringing to our industry.”

Jennifer Maher serves as the dually-appointed CEO of TechForce Foundation and America’s Automotive Trust, two national nonprofits working collaboratively to promote America’s car culture and to drive tomorrow’s workforce of technicians. TechForce leads the industry’s initiative to solve the technician shortage, and serves as one of the country’s largest scholarship and grant organizations, awarding nearly $2 million to support students pursuing technical education and technician careers. Jennifer brings 27 years of nonprofit management, marketing and strategic alliance expertise to the automotive world, having previously served on the national team of Make-A-Wish America, YMCA of the USA and The Nature Conservancy. Jennifer has personally raised over $100 million and launched the ESPN SportsCenter’s “My Wish” series, now in its 14th year.

Cindy Frasca is Kukui’s Chief Operating Officer and has spent the last seven years helping it grow, culminating in the recent $27 Million strategic funding by SSM Partners. Cindy is responsible for the company’s financial functions including accounting, audit, treasury, and corporate finance, as well as its human resources activities. Cindy brings 20 years of experience in financial management, business leadership and corporate strategy to her role. She is a passionate and active member of Women in Auto Care and a champion for the the advancement of women within the automotive industry.

Jamie Carlson is the proud owner of Ervine’s Auto Repair and Grand Rapids Hybrid in Grand Rapids, Mich. She loves her job and is very proud of how her shop has kept ahead of technological changes to stay relevant and customer-focused. Her shop was awarded the 2018 ACE (Auto Care Career and Education) Award in recognition of her dedication to investing in the growth of their employees’ knowledge and skills through access to professional development and career opportunities. She is also nurturing the next generation by working closely with her daughter, Megan Dineff, who was named one of Ratchet + Wrench magazine’s All Star winners for 2019.

The Women of the Year awards are administered by Women in Auto Care volunteer committee members. The Woman of the Year is chosen based on her significant leadership and contributions to the auto care community throughout her career. The Female Shop Owner of the Year award is given to an outstanding woman who has a proven record of excellence in the automotive service industry, and the Woman of Excellence award recipient is the Women in Auto Care associate who has provided recent outstanding contributions to the auto care industry.

For more information about Women in Auto Care or the Women of the Year Awards, please visit autocare.org/women-in-auto-care or contact womeninautocare@autocare.org.